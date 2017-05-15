Crime

May 15, 2017 9:20 AM

Man faces assault, drug charges

From CDT staff reports

A Blair County man faces a felony strangulation charge after a reported domestic incident on Mother’s Day.

According to a news release by state police, Andrew Novak, 30, of Hollidaysburg, was in a verbal argument with a female when it turned physical. Novak reportedly choked the woman before shoving her to the floor.

Part of the argument was over drug use and possession at the residence, police said. During the investigation, a syringe “which had no medical purpose” was discovered in the bathroom.

Novak was charged with strangulation, simple assault and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to court documents. He was incarcerated in the Blair County jail on $10,000 straight monetary bail.

