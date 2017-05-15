A State College man faces witness intimidation charges after allegedly going to an individual’s house and asking that prior charges be dropped.
According to the criminal complaint filed by State College police, a borough resident claimed to be the subject of alleged harassment by Ashraf H. Fagair, 41, in an active case dated March 31. Fagair had been issued a citation, and a hearing was set for June 8.
The resident said Fagair had showed up at his home Thursday asking to have the charges dropped, police said, citing money issues to pay the citation. Fagair reportedly had gotten the resident’s address through the magistrate’s office, and the resident stated he was “immediately uncomfortable and worried” about Fagair’s appearance at his home.
The resident’s roommate said a man had previously showed up asked about the resident on May 3, police said. When the roommate confronted him, the man claimed the resident was expecting his visit.
When officers spoke with Fagair, police said, he was reportedly confrontational and initially denied going to the home. He later allegedly admitted to being at the residence, but that the resident had initiated contact.
The resident stated he was “deeply concerned” by Fagair’s actions, police said, and feared some sort of retaliation against him due to his behavior on the previous arrest, attempts to find where he lived and the confrontation.
Fagair was charged via summons Monday by District Judge Carmine Prestia, according to court documents, and faces two misdemeanor counts of intimidating a witness and retaliation against a witness. A preliminary hearing is slated for June 7.
Jeremy Hartley: 814-231-4616, @JJHartleyNews
Comments