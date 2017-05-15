Man charged with DUI, allegedly disrupted drive-through

A Blair County man faces DUI charges after reportedly visiting a drive-through while intoxicated.
According to state police at Hollidaysburg, Joey J. Moses, 34, of Roaring Spring, disrupted service on April 21 at an area Burger King “as he was so impaired he had difficulty ordering food.” Blair 911 was contacted as he was reportedly observed heading toward Nason Drive.
As troopers searched for his vehicle, police said, he passed a patrol unit and sped off toward his residence. He came to a sliding stop in his driveway and “was shocked to find a trooper parked at his residence speaking with his parents.”
Moses showed signs of intoxication, police said, and had drug paraphernalia on his person. He was charged with DUI, possession of paraphernalia and traffic violations.
Comments