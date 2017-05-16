Man sentenced for drunken 17-mile police chase

A Bigler man was sentenced after pleading guilty to a drunken chase that led several police departments across multiple municipalities in March.
John L. Sine, 59, was arrested in March after leading Spring Township, Bellefonte, State College and state police departments on a 40-minute chase that spanned more than 17 miles through six municipalities. In the end, Sine’s vehicle was ultimately disabled through the liberal use of spike strips, and he was “forcibly removed” from the vehicle.
It was noted, police said, that Sine was observed to be actively drinking out of a bottle of whiskey when he was stopped. He was charged with felony fleeing; misdemeanor reckless endangerment and DUI; and a host of summary traffic offenses.
He pleaded guilty on April 19, according to court documents.
President Judge Thomas Kistler sentenced Sine to nine months to 23-and-a-half months with 60 days already served for the felony fleeing count. He must also pay the costs of prosecutions and a $500 fine. He was also sentenced to 72 hours to six months on the DUI charge to be served concurrent with the felony sentence and a $1,000 fine.
He was further sentenced to a year probation to be served consecutive with the fleeing sentence on one count of reckless endangerment, Kistler said. He was fined a total of $575 for the remaining traffic offenses.
Jeremy Hartley: 814-231-4616, @JJHartleyNews
