May 16, 2017 5:19 PM

Woman sentenced to more than 2 years on aggravated driving, DUI charges

By Jeremy Hartley

jhartley@centredaily.com

BELLEFONTE

A Beech Creek woman was sentenced to up to two-plus years Tuesday on charges of aggravated assault by vehicle and driving under the influence.

State police arrested Halye A. Bacon, 22, in June after a two-vehicle crash along South Eagle Valley Road at the beginning of April 2016. According to the initial criminal complaint, it was determined that Bacon’s vehicle had struck the rear of a second woman’s vehicle, forcing the second woman into a guide rail and utility pole.

Bacon had reportedly appeared intoxicated at the scene of the crash, police said, and said she did not remember the crash itself. A breathalyzer and subsequent blood test reportedly showed a BAC of 0.19 percent.

Bacon was also charged with a second DUI offense in September, according to court documents. She pleaded guilty to the aggravated assault and DUI charges in March.

She was sentenced by President Judge Thomas King Kistler to 11-and-a-half to 23-and-a-half months in the Centre County Correctional Facility for the aggravated assault charge and will receive credit for 47 days already served in rehabilitation facilities. She was also sentenced to five days to six months on the second DUI charge to be served consecutively with the first sentence.

Bacon must pay the costs of prosecution, Kistler said, which include fines totaling more than $600 and more than $12,000 in restitution costs to the second driver and various agencies.

Jeremy Hartley: 814-231-4616, @JJHartleyNews

