Houtzdale couple facing drug charges

A Houtzdale couple is facing charges of selling cocaine. Todd M. Anderson, 45, and Catherine Renee Anderson, 34, are both charged by the Attorney General’s Office with multiple counts of manufacture/deliver/possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and criminal use of communication facility.
Catherine Renee Anderson waived her right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday during centralized court in Clearfield County. She is free on $50,000 bond. Todd Anderson waived his right to a hearing on May 3. He posted his $50,000 bail on April 4, according to court documents.
The charges stem from an investigation by the Clearfield County Drug Task Force.
According to the affidavit in the Catherine Renee Anderson case, on Jan. 6, a confidential informant contacted Todd Anderson to inquire about purchasing an eighth ounce or “8 ball” of cocaine. He reportedly told the informant he/she would have to get it from his wife the next day. A controlled purchase was then arranged with her by the informant.
An agent and undercover officers accompanied the informant to the Anderson home. Once there, the informant entered the home with $300 in prerecorded funds used to purchase cocaine.
The complaint in the Todd Anderson case details how a confidential informant purchased an “8 ball” of cocaine from him at a car wash in Houtzdale on July 28. The substance obtained by the informant was tested at a crime lab and was confirmed to be 3.4 grams of cocaine.
