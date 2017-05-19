Man accused of broadcasting obscenities in neighborhood

A Woodland man was cited after reportedly yelling obscenities in Clearfield County.
According to state police at Clearfield, Dahr L. Dodge, 43, utilized a speaker system to yell obscenities at about 10 p.m. Thursday along Goodrow Lane in Woodland. The yelling reportedly went on for about 30 minutes.
Upon arrival, troopers asked Dodge to stop yelling on the speaker system, police said, but he refused. He was taken into custody and lodged in the Clearfield County Jail.
Dodge was cited for disorderly conducted, police said.
