Crime

May 19, 2017 8:34 AM

Man accused of broadcasting obscenities in neighborhood

From CDT staff reports

A Woodland man was cited after reportedly yelling obscenities in Clearfield County.

According to state police at Clearfield, Dahr L. Dodge, 43, utilized a speaker system to yell obscenities at about 10 p.m. Thursday along Goodrow Lane in Woodland. The yelling reportedly went on for about 30 minutes.

Upon arrival, troopers asked Dodge to stop yelling on the speaker system, police said, but he refused. He was taken into custody and lodged in the Clearfield County Jail.

Dodge was cited for disorderly conducted, police said.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

No parent should have to go through this, Jim Piazza says

No parent should have to go through this, Jim Piazza says 3:47

No parent should have to go through this, Jim Piazza says
Suspect stretches outside before robbing Dunkin' Donuts 1:34

Suspect stretches outside before robbing Dunkin' Donuts
Centre County DA discusses rape charges against dentist 1:19

Centre County DA discusses rape charges against dentist

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos