Man allegedly threw metal post, striking another in the head

A Bangor man is facing assault charges after an alleged incident at a downtown State College bar.
According to the criminal complaint filed by State College police, officers were called at about 1:15 a.m. May 8 to the Phyrst for a male who had sustained a “severe injury” to his head. The suspect, Corey Nystrand, 23, and a second individual had attempted entry into the bar but were denied entry, saying the second man was too intoxicated.
Both left out the front door and it was shut behind them, police said. Moments later, Nystrand reportedly opened the door and threw a stanchion — a heavy metal post used for crowd control — down the stairs, striking a male guest in the head.
The guest was not involved in the incident, police said, and was walking up the steps. The doorman reportedly followed Nysrand into the alley, where he was held until officers arrived.
He was reportedly found to be intoxicated when interviewed, police said, and video surveillance corroborated the events. The guest was taken to Mount Nittany Medical Center with a forehead laceration that required 10 stitches to close.
Nystrand was charged via summons Friday by District Judge Steven Lachman, according to court documents, and faces two misdemeanor counts of simple assault and reckless endangerment and summary charges of harassment and public drunkenness. A preliminary hearing is slated for June 21.
Comments