Sexual assault reported near South Atherton Street

State College police are investigating an alleged sexual assault that reportedly occurred between 1 and 1:45 a.m. Sunday near South Atherton Street.
A woman reported being approached from behind and pushed into some bushes and sexually assaulted by a white male, described as 6 feet tall, weighing approximately 220 pounds, with short, dark hair. She also said the man was wearing dark jeans and spoke with a Spanish accent.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact 234-7150 or submit an anonymous tip through the police website.
CDT staff reports
