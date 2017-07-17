Driver reportedly fled scene of crash, police say

State police at Huntingdon are investigating a reported hit-and-run crash early Sunday in Huntingdon County.
According to police, the crash occurred at about 2:45 a.m. along the Petersburg Pike in Logan Township when a white Chevrolet Cruz traveled off the side of the road and struck a tree. The driver fled the scene, leaving a passenger trapped in the front seat.
An EMT report said the passenger suffered a head injury and a broken hip, police said, and was taken by ambulance to UPMC Altoona. Due to the head injuries, the passenger reportedly could not remember who the driver of the vehicle was.
The vehicle received heavy front-end damage in the crash, police said, and it is not known how the driver fled the scene.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact state police at Huntingdon at 627-3161.
