Crime

July 17, 2017 11:58 AM

Juvenile allegedly flees scene of car crash

From CDT staff reports

A driver reportedly fled the scene of a crash in Juniata County, police said.

According to state police at Lewistown, the crash occurred at about 7 a.m. Thursday along state Route 333 in Milford Township. The driver reportedly failed to negotiate a right-hand curve, overcompensated and traveled off the side of the road into a gravel lot.

The car struck a dirt mound and came to rest in the southbound lane, suffering disabling damage, police said.

The driver fled the scene but was subsequently contacted, police said, and reported no injuries. The name of the driver was withheld as he was reportedly a juvenile who did not have a license.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Kline's thoughts on first day of prelims for Beta brothers

Kline's thoughts on first day of prelims for Beta brothers 1:56

Kline's thoughts on first day of prelims for Beta brothers
Stacy Parks Miller issues statement on woman's killing 2:01

Stacy Parks Miller issues statement on woman's killing
Police investigate Bellefonte home 0:31

Police investigate Bellefonte home

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos