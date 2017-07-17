Juvenile allegedly flees scene of car crash

A driver reportedly fled the scene of a crash in Juniata County, police said.
According to state police at Lewistown, the crash occurred at about 7 a.m. Thursday along state Route 333 in Milford Township. The driver reportedly failed to negotiate a right-hand curve, overcompensated and traveled off the side of the road into a gravel lot.
The car struck a dirt mound and came to rest in the southbound lane, suffering disabling damage, police said.
The driver fled the scene but was subsequently contacted, police said, and reported no injuries. The name of the driver was withheld as he was reportedly a juvenile who did not have a license.
