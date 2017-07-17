State College police saved man’s life with tourniquet

State College police recently saved a 25-year-old man’s life.
Police were monitoring bar crowds at about 2 a.m. Saturday on the 100 block of South Garner Street in downtown State College when officers heard glass break. Officers spotted the man, who was not identified by police, and pulled his arm out of a broken window at McLanahan’s. The man fled until police located him on the 400 block of East College Avenue.
The man was covered in blood due to an arterial bleed in his right arm, police said. Officers used a belt provided by one of the man’s friends as a makeshift tourniquet, which UPMC Altoona trauma staff reportedly told police was life-saving. A police-supplied tourniquet was then used to control the man’s bleeding.
The man became unconscious due to loss of blood before emergency medical responders arrived at the scene, according to police, who said the man was at first transported by ambulance and then by helicopter to UPMC Altoona, where trauma staff provided emergency surgery. The man is recovering at the hospital.
Police said Monday no charges are pending and that the incident is under investigation.
“He could be charged with criminal mischief, but our primary concern is the individual’s health,” Capt. Matt Wilson said Saturday. “Right now, he looks to be OK.”
