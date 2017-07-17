State College police release Arts Fest crime statistics

State College experienced “normal to below” criminal activity during the 2017 Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts this past weekend, State College police said Monday.
According to information provided by police, there were 69 non-traffic incidents between 6 p.m. Friday through 6 p.m. Sunday across the State College police coverage area. Underage drinking accounted for the most reported incidents, with 20.
Open container violations and public drunkenness rated the second highest, police said, with 12 recorded incidents each. Two non-DUI misdemeanors were reported, as well as three DUIs.
Twenty alcohol-related calls requiring medical assistance were also reported, police said. Remaining calls included false identification, urinating in public, loud music/noise and disorderly conduct.
