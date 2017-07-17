Alleged argument ends in assault charges for Moshannon man

A Moshannon man is facing assault charges after a reported incident Saturday in Bellefonte.
According to the criminal complaint filed by Bellefonte police, an officer responded at about 4:45 p.m. to the 400 block of Willowbak Street for a health and safety check. The officer met with the female resident who was holding her 16-month-old son, reportedly noting a visible contusion to her right eye and cheek.
The woman reported that at about 4 a.m. that morning, she had been in an argument with Kyle E. Pressler, 22, police said, after she withheld his cellphone. Pressler reportedly demanded the phone back, shoving her about the residence until she retreated upstairs.
When she came down with her son, police said, she sat in a recliner. Pressler allegedly climbed on top of her on the recliner and grabbed her by the neck, hair and face as she was holding her son. He later left.
At about 4:30 p.m. he arrived at the residence demanding his phone again, police said. When the woman refused, Pressler reportedly threw her up against a wall, allegedly kicking and hitting her as the altercation moved through the kitchen and dining room.
He reportedly grabbed her by the neck, police said, where she reported he “cut off my wind pipe.” The alleged assault continued on the floor, and the woman complained her finger had also been injured.
The officer observed the recliner upside down in the living room, police said, and several other items were in disarray at the residence.
Pressler was arraigned Saturday by District Judge Thomas Jordan, according to court documents, and charged with a felony count of strangulation, a misdemeanor charge of simple assault and a summary count of harassment. Straight monetary bail was set at $25,000 and he was taken to the Centre County Correctional Facility.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.
Jeremy Hartley: 814-231-4616, @JJHartleyNews
