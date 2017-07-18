State College man allegedly wrecked apartment, assaulted woman

A State College man faces assault charges stemming from a reported incident late Monday.
According to the criminal complaint filed by Patton Township police, an officer responded at about 12:45 a.m. Tuesday to the 600 block of Marjorie Mae Street for a reported domestic incident. The woman at the residence reported Luke W. Arzner, 34, of State College, was moving out of the apartment they shared. She told police she had gone to a hotel that evening to give him time to move out.
She told police that at about 10:15 p.m., she received a video from Arzner showing her apartment “in shambles.” The woman feared for her dog and went to the apartment, police said, where an argument reportedly ensued.
During the argument, Arzner grabbed the woman by the face “as if palming a basketball,” police said. He reportedly poked her in the eye, causing a contact lens to fall out into her mouth. Her lip ring was also reportedly pulled out.
Arzner continued to push the woman around, police said, and pushed her onto the ground. He reportedly scratched her car with a set of keys, breaking off the driver’s side mirror and kicking the headlights.
The woman was able to leave the area in her vehicle, police said, and later returned to the apartment with friends, allegedly finding it more damaged than before. When she reportedly saw Arzner nearby, she fled and called police.
The officer reportedly observed scratches on her face and hand.
Arzner was arraigned Tuesday before District Judge Allen Sinclair, according to court documents, and charged with a misdemeanor count of simple assault and summary charges of harassment and criminal mischief. Straight monetary bail was set at $2,500 and he was taken to the Centre County Correctional Facility.
A preliminary hearing is slated for July 26.
Jeremy Hartley: 814-231-4616, @JJHartleyNews
