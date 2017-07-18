Police seek vehicle in hit and run

State College police are seeking a vehicle reportedly involved in a hit and run Monday evening.
According to police, at about 6:45 p.m., a silver Mercedes sedan hit a stop sign at the intersection of Hunter Avenue and Haymaker Road, driving into a nearby yard. The driver then fled the scene in the vehicle.
Pieces of the bumper were left behind, police said, identifying the type of vehicle. The Mercedes in question will have damage to the right passenger-side corner of the front bumper.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact State College police at 234-7150.
