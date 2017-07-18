Crime

July 18, 2017 6:28 PM

Police seek vehicle in hit and run

From CDT staff reports

State College police are seeking a vehicle reportedly involved in a hit and run Monday evening.

According to police, at about 6:45 p.m., a silver Mercedes sedan hit a stop sign at the intersection of Hunter Avenue and Haymaker Road, driving into a nearby yard. The driver then fled the scene in the vehicle.

Pieces of the bumper were left behind, police said, identifying the type of vehicle. The Mercedes in question will have damage to the right passenger-side corner of the front bumper.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact State College police at 234-7150.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Kline's thoughts on first day of prelims for Beta brothers

Kline's thoughts on first day of prelims for Beta brothers 1:56

Kline's thoughts on first day of prelims for Beta brothers
Stacy Parks Miller issues statement on woman's killing 2:01

Stacy Parks Miller issues statement on woman's killing
Police investigate Bellefonte home 0:31

Police investigate Bellefonte home

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos