Inmate pleads guilty to charges he assaulted a corrections officer

A state prison inmate pleaded guilty in Clearfield County Court on Tuesday to aggravated assault charges for allegedly assaulting a corrections officer at Houtzdale state prison.
James Winfred Briggs, 40, was sentenced to 30 months to five years in state prison by President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman. This will run consecutive to his current state prison sentence.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, police received a report of an assault on Feb. 28 at the prison. The corrections officer was interviewed at Penn Highlands Clearfield, where he was being treated.
He told police that he was trying to calm Briggs down because Briggs was upset about not being on the list for the commissary. While the CO was speaking with Briggs, Briggs struck the officer in the bridge of the nose with an ink pen.
The CO said he was struck several times, but he became disoriented and did not know exactly how many times he was hit. Another CO tackled Briggs to the ground in an effort to gain control of him. The first CO backed away from the incident and was taken to be evaluated by medical personnel. He suffered a contusion on his face and a laceration on his nose.
Two other COs corroborated the officer’s story and video footage confirmed the assault, according to the report.
