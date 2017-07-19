McGhee bound over for trial in murder of wife

After about two hours of testimony by local and state police officers Wednesday, Charles E. McGhee, 37, was bound over on charges he murdered his wife, Courtney.
Charles McGhee was taken into custody June 6 after fire departments responded to a fire call at the family’s Bellefonte residence. Responders reported finding Courtney’s body in the basement, where the fire had been located.
McGhee appeared at the Centre County Courthouse Wednesday morning, keeping his head low and away from cameras as he was brought into the rear entrance. The hearing started early, as supporters of his late wife — many wearing buttons depicting Courtney’s face — filled the courtroom.
Testimony began with Bellefonte police Officer William Witmer, who testified to statements reportedly made by the McGhees’ daughter following the incident. Witmer said the daughter’s bedroom was directly above one of the fires in the basement and did not know her mother’s location when she left the house to go to a neighbor’s home.
The daughter had made statements to police that there had been an argument earlier in the day in which her mother had told the family she wanted a divorce. Witmer said Charles McGhee did not take the news well.
Witmer also provided text messages allegedly made between Courtney and her friend indicating she knew Charles McGhee had been having affairs and had refused to sign divorce papers.
District Attorney Stacy Parks Miller introduced autopsy photos, which were not displayed to the court but reportedly depicted the injuries found on Courtney’s body. Witmer testified that multiple injuries were found on her face, indicating she had been struck several times.
Citing the findings of pathologist Dr. Harry Kamerow, Witmer said Courtney’s injuries were consistent with a broken guitar game controller found underneath her body.
Additional photographic evidence was presented reportedly showing burns on Charles McGhee’s body and blood on his fingers. A bloody handprint found in the basement was also believed to have been made by Charles McGhee.
Hollidaysburg state Trooper Scott Swasing, who conducted the arson investigation in the house, testified that three separate fires had been set in the basement. Swasing said that if the fires had not burned out due to a lack of oxygen, the entire basement would have been consumed in about four to eight minutes.
The heat and toxic fumes generated from a fire like that would have also been a danger to the daughter, whose bedroom was above a portion of the basement, Swasing said.
Charges against McGhee include homicide counts of first-degree murder and aggravated arson; felony charges of third-degree murder, aggravated assault, aggravated arson and flight to avoid apprehension; and misdemeanor counts of endangering the welfare of children, possession of instruments of crime, reckless endangerment, tampering with evidence and cruelty to animals, in reference to two dead cats also found at the scene of the fire.
The case now moves toward trial.
Jeremy Hartley: 814-231-4616, @JJHartleyNews
