Suspect sought in reported theft of wallet

State College police are investigating the theft of a wallet from a borough bar over the past weekend.
According to a police news release, a woman reported her wallet was either lost or stolen at about 1 a.m. Sunday from Sharkie’s Bar along Sowers Street. Surveillance footage showed two males pulling up to the front door in a four-door, tan, older model Buick.
The passenger entered the bar and reportedly told the door staff he “lost or left” his wallet in the bar and was allowed to bypass the ID scanner, police said. The suspect then focused on the woman while she was ordering a drink, went up behind her and removed her wallet from her purse.
He concealed the wallet and left the area in the Buick, police said. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact State College police at 234-7150 or submit an anonymous tip through the police website.
