Hotel guests fraudulently asked for credit card information, police say

State College police are investigating reports of fraud in the area involving hotel guests.
According to police, an unknown individual was reported calling different hotel rooms, posing as the front desk and asking for credit card information. Several hundred dollars worth of attempted charges were then made in the Chicago area to various accounts.
Multiple guests have reported receiving calls, police said, and a fraudulent report was made to police at about 9 p.m. Thursday from a guest at the Courtyard by Marriott hotel along University Drive.
Police are reminding everyone not to give out their credit card information over the telephone. The incident is under investigation.
