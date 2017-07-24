Osceola Mills man charged with assault, mischief

One man is facing simple assault and other charges after an alleged incident Sunday in Clearfield County.
According to state police at Clearfield, at about 5 p.m. along Lingle Street in Osceola Mills, Mark J. Hacket, 29, of Osceola Mills, kicked out the rear window of a vehicle while four people were inside.
Hacket then reportedly assaulted a 27-year-old man, police said, causing injuries. A 2-year-old child was treated for possible glass in his eyes.
Hacket was charged with misdemeanor counts of simple assault and criminal mischief, according to court documents, and multiple summary counts of harassment. He was taken to the Clearfield County Jail, police said.
