Crime

July 24, 2017 10:47 AM

Moshannon man bound over on assault charges

From CDT staff reports

A Moshannon man was bound over Wednesday on assault charges after a preliminary hearing.

Kyle Pressler, 22, was charged with strangulation, simple assault and harassment on July 17, stemming from an alleged incident in Bellefonte. According to Bellefonte police, Pressler had been in an argument with a woman when an altercation ensued.

According to the report, the woman was holding her 16-month-old son when the fight occurred. However, during the preliminary hearing, the woman testified she was not holding her son at the time of the assault, the Centre County District Attorney’s office confirmed.

The case now moves toward trial.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Kline's thoughts on first day of prelims for Beta brothers

Kline's thoughts on first day of prelims for Beta brothers 1:56

Kline's thoughts on first day of prelims for Beta brothers
Stacy Parks Miller issues statement on woman's killing 2:01

Stacy Parks Miller issues statement on woman's killing
Police investigate Bellefonte home 0:31

Police investigate Bellefonte home

View More Video