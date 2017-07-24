Moshannon man bound over on assault charges

A Moshannon man was bound over Wednesday on assault charges after a preliminary hearing.
Kyle Pressler, 22, was charged with strangulation, simple assault and harassment on July 17, stemming from an alleged incident in Bellefonte. According to Bellefonte police, Pressler had been in an argument with a woman when an altercation ensued.
According to the report, the woman was holding her 16-month-old son when the fight occurred. However, during the preliminary hearing, the woman testified she was not holding her son at the time of the assault, the Centre County District Attorney’s office confirmed.
The case now moves toward trial.
