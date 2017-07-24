Philipsburg man charged with false reports, escape

A Philipsburg man faces charges of fleeing from police after a traffic stop Friday in Philipsburg Borough.
According to the criminal complaint filed by state police at Philipsburg, the trooper initated a traffic stop at about 4:10 p.m. along West Pine Street. The vehicle was reportedly occupied by a female driver and male passenger.
Both provided identification to the trooper, police said, however a search returned no records for the identity given by the passenger. At this time, the trooper reportedly observed the passenger leaving the vehicle.
When told to return to the vehicle, the passenger stated he had to get home and started to run, police said. The trooper initiated a foot pursuit which reportedly lead through Philipsburg into Decatur Township, Clearfield County.
The man was told several times by the trooper to stop but did not, police said. He was eventually stopped and taken into custody.
The passenger was identified as Thomas L. Golding, 35, and was arraigned Friday before District Judge Allen Sinclair, according to court documents. He was charged with two misdemeanor counts of false reports and escape.
Straight monetary bail was set at $25,000 and he was taken to the Centre County Correctional Facility, court documents said. A preliminary hearing is slated for Wednesday.
Jeremy Hartley: 814-231-4616, @JJHartleyNews
