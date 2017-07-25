Woman charged after children allegedly fire rounds into neighbor’s house, shed

A Spring Mills woman faces charges after allegedly failing to supervise children who were shooting a rifle on her property.
According to the criminal complaint filed by state police at Rockview, a trooper responded on June 21 to the 4000 block of Penns Valley Road in Gregg Township for shots in the area. The trooper contacted a nearby resident who said he heard gunfire outside his residence.
When he went into his yard, police said, he reported observing two children firing a .22-caliber rifle. He also reported hearing a “tinging” sound, which he believed to be a neighbor’s shed being struck by rounds.
He said he heard two rounds “zing” by his head before retreating back into the residence and calling troopers, police said.
The trooper then spoke with nearby resident Molly R. Miller, 29, police said, who said her 8-year-old son and another 10-year-old boy were given permission to shoot the family rifle. She claimed she was in the yard working while they were shooting, and said she believed they were firing into a tree. A target had also been placed on a wagon.
She claimed she was unaware any rounds were striking any residences or sheds, police said, and said she didn’t realize at the time where they were shooting was unsafe.
A .22-caliber rifle and ammunition was found in her son’s room, police said. The son allegedly said he believed they had fired about 50 rounds.
The trooper observed houses in every direction around the residence, police said, and no backstops were located in the yard. He also reportedly observed three .22-caliber-sized holes in a nearby shed, later valued at $2 in damages.
The first resident later contacted troopers to advise he had found .22-caliber rounds in his residence, police said. A total of 12 holes were reportedly found, with damages valued at about $200.
Miller was arraigned via summons by District Judge Thomas Jordan, according to court documents, and charged with misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct, and two summary counts of criminal mischief. A preliminary hearing is slated for Aug. 30.
