State College man charged with strangulation, assault

A State College man faces strangulation and assault charges after an alleged altercation early Tuesday in College Township.
According to the criminal complaint filed by State College police, officers responded to a call for a domestic dispute at about 7 a.m. along the 2400 block of Buchenhort Road. A woman at the residence reported Brian J. Cuteri, 36, had strangled her and threatened to kill her before leaving the residence.
The woman reported arguing with Cuteri at about 6:45 a.m., when he became angry and threw some of her clothes outside, police said. He reportedly began throwing wooden hangers at her, striking her in the stomach, shoulder, neck and back.
When she tried to push him out of the residence, police said, he allegedly grabbed her by the throat, pushed her onto a set of stairs and cut off her air for about 10-15 seconds. She reportedly stated that he told her he was going to kill her.
Children in the residence tried to pull him off her, police said, and he let her go and left the residence. She was reportedly observed with red marks around her neck and marks on her stomach, back and shoulder.
While speaking with the woman, Cuteri returned to the residence, police said, and was found to be in possession of multiple handguns, rifles and edged weapons.
He was taken into custody and arraigned before District Judge Thomas Jordan, according to court documents, and charged with a felony count of strangulation and misdemeanor charges of terroristic threats and simple assault. Straight monetary bail was set at $75,000.
A preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 2.
Jeremy Hartley: 814-231-4616, @JJHartleyNews
