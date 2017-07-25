Moshannon man charged with selling drugs that resulted in death

A Moshannon man faces felony charges alleging he sold the drugs to an individual found dead of an overdose in 2015.
According to the criminal complaint filed by state police at Rockview, police began investigating the death of Maximillian Andrus on Aug. 29, 2015. On arrival at Andrus’ residence in Snow Shoe, the investigator reportedly noted the victim on his knees in front of the toilet with an uncapped syringe on a nearby book shelf.
Through the course of the investigation, the trooper collected information through interviews, police said, learning that earlier in the day Andrus was observed in the area of Brother’s Pizza along West Olive Street. He had reportedly gotten into a dark-colored vehicle, which returned him to the location less than an hour later.
An autopsy conducted Aug. 30, 2015, identified a possible injection site, police said, and determined Andrus had died of a multi-drug overdose — specifically heroin and fentanyl.
It was learned that the vehicle seen at Brother’s was registered to Brent L. Page-Munro, 23, police said, who was interviewed by troopers. Page-Munro reportedly told officers he “coincidentally had contact” with Andrus at the pizza shop and had given him a ride home, even though he lived about 50 feet from the restaurant.
Page-Munro allegedly changed his version of event, police said, saying they instead drove around the block for 10-15 minutes, conversing.
Page-Munro was again interviewed July 11, 2017, at the Clinton County Correctional Facility, police said, where he again said he had run into Andrus at the pizza shop and they drove around Snow Shoe for 10 minutes, talking. When confronted by troopers, he reportedly explained he tried to “rip off” Andrus by trying to sell him cinnamon packaged like heroin, but Andrus wasn’t fooled.
He stated he drove Andrus to Mill Hall to purchase heroin, police said, but troopers pointed out they weren’t gone long enough to drive from Snow Shoe to Mill Hall and back, saying they believed he had sold Andrus the heroin.
Page-Munro allegedly admitted at that point that he sold the heroin to Andrus, police said, saying they agreed to meet at the pizza shop and the transaction took place in the vehicle.
Page-Munro was arraigned by District Judge Allen Sinclair, according to court documents, and charged with two felony counts of possession with intent and one felony count of drug delivery resulting in death. Straight monetary bail was set at $100,000 and he remains incarcerated in Clinton County jail.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 9.
