Man sentenced for filming obscene acts with dog

On Tuesday, a Clearfield County judge called the case of a couple filming an attempt to have sex with a dog “sick.”
Corey Dean Harris, 24, and his wife, Rachael Harris, 20, of Curwensville, were both charged in January after the videos were turned into state police.
During sentencing court in Clearfield County on Tuesday, Corey Harris was sentenced to 30 days to one year in jail and five years consecutive probation by Judge Paul E. Cherry after he pleaded guilty to conspiracy/producing an obscene performance, producing an obscene performance and conspiracy/cruelty to animals. He must also complete counseling.
According to the affidavits of probable cause, on Nov. 28 police were called to the SPCA in Clearfield regarding a woman who had a camera allegedly containing video of Rachael Harris performing sex acts with a dog. The camera belonged to the Harris couple. After viewing some of the footage, the officer determined a crime had been committed and he took possession of the camera. A search warrant was prepared for the content of videos.
Once the warrant was signed on Nov. 30, the officer downloaded four videos from the camera.
Similar charges against Rachael Harris are still pending. She was incarcerated earlier this month after her bail was revoked, according to court documents.
Comments