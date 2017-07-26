Clinton County man arrested on child pornography charges

A Lock Haven man was arrested Wednesday on child pornography charges, according to state police at Lamar.
State police at Lamar and the agency’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s computer crime unit executed a search warrant Tuesday at the man’s residence off West Grape Street in Castanea Township. The warrant stemmed from a task force member of Internet Crimes Against Children identifying themselves as an 11-year-old girl on an online chat.
The task force member was contacted by Michael S. Grenninger, 35, on the chat, according to police. Grenninger allegedly offered the task force member money for sex.
The search of Grenninger’s home allegedly revealed several electronic devices with evidence of child pornography, according to police.
Grenninger was charged with 10 counts of felony child pornography, one count of felony of disseminating a picture or film of a child performing a sexual act and one count of felony criminal use of a communication facility.
Grenninger is in custody at Clinton County Correctional Facility after being unable to post $250,000 bail set by District Judge Joseph L. Sanders III. The judge scheduled a preliminary hearing to take place at 8:30 a.m. Aug. 1.
The Centre Daily Times has requested a mug shot of Grenninger from Clinton County Correctional Facility.
Comments