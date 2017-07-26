Crime

Rebersburg man waives hearing in drug delivery case

From CDT staff reports

July 26, 2017 3:59 PM

A Rebersburg man charged for his alleged role in the overdose death of a Woodward man waived a preliminary hearing Wednesday at the Centre County Courthouse.

Zachery R. Borden, 24, allegedly dealt heroin to the 41-year-old Woodward man; the drug caused his death. State troopers investigated the man’s death, which occurred July 18, 2015, for almost two years.

A relative of Borden was interviewed June 30, and he allegedly said that Borden confided in him that he sold the heroin that killed a man in 2015.

Borden was charged with felony drug delivery resulting in death, felony drug possession with intent to deliver and felony criminal use of a communication facility. Borden’s case moves toward trial.

