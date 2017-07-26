Milesburg woman threw knives and plates at man, police say

A Milesburg woman faces assault charges after allegedly throwing knives and plates at an individual.
According to state police at Rockview, a trooper responded at about 7:40 a.m. Wednesday to the 300 block of Catherine Street in the Milesburg borough. A male stated that Ashley D. Shirk, 30, had been intoxicated when they had gotten into a verbal argument.
During the argument, police said, Shirk allegedly took a kitchen knife and “held it over top of him acting as if she was going to stab him.” The man was able to shove her away, but she reportedly began throwing kitchen knives and plates at him.
She later “chased him with a long piece of wood attempting to strike him,” police said, but did not hit him with the knives, plates or wood.
She was arraigned on one felony count of aggravated assault and misdemeanor counts of simple assault and reckless endangerment, court documents said. Straight monetary bail was set at $25,000.
