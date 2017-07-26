Man sentenced in underage sex case

A Philipsburg man was sentenced to state prison Tuesday for having sex with an underage female.
Before he was sentenced, Michael George Bickle, 19, apologized, saying he understands what he did was wrong. The charges stem from an incident in Osceola Mills on Aug. 26, when police say he had sex with a 14-year-old girl.
Bickle pleaded guilty to statutory sexual assault, indecent assault and corruption of minors before Clearfield County Judge Paul E. Cherry, who sentenced him to six months to two years in state prison. It was noted that Bickle had an assessment, but it was determined that he is not a sexually violent predator. He will still have to register his address under Megan’s Law for 25 years.
The criminal complaint details how the girl and her mother reported to police that the girl was raped. When the girl was interviewed by a representative of the Clearfield County Children’s Advocacy Center, she again stated she had sex with Bickle at a shed near her residence.
While being interviewed by police, Bickle confessed to having sex with the girl.
