Bellefonte woman faces felony methamphetamine charges

Three Bellefonte women face felony and misdemeanor charges alleging theft, conspiracy and manufacturing methamphetamine.
According to the criminal complaint filed by Spring Township police, an officer on patrol April 6 pulled over a pickup truck for having a broken tail light and an improperly affixed license plate. The truck also showed an expired registration.
The officer identified the driver as Skyler A. Holland, 21, and the passenger as Lindsey N. Butler, 21, police said. The officer reportedly detected the odor of marijuana in the vehicle, and was given permission to search the truck.
Multiple items were discovered in the vehicle, police said, including an electronic scale with suspected marijuana residue, a grinder with residue, nine pills of suspected Vicodin, white powder believed to be methamphetamine, a clear tube with white residue, an instant ice compress container and a Kel-Tec 9mm pistol in a plastic case. A cellphone was also taken from the vehicle.
A portion of the white powder field-tested positive for methamphetamine, police said, and the green residue tested positive for marijuana. When asked about the pistol, Holland reportedly said it was her cousin’s who must have left it in the truck.
All evidence was packaged and the phone was turned over to State College police for analysis, police said.
The owner of the firearm was contacted on April 27, police said, and stated she has a 9mm pistol she keeps in her apartment. She reportedly said Holland had been to the apartment recently and at no point was given permission to have the gun.
An analysis of the phone was provided to Spring Township police on May 8, police said, revealing “dozens” of photos depicting criminal activities, including what appeared to be a homemade methamphetamine lab in a kitchen consistent with the “one pot” method of manufacturing. A photo of Holland holding a pistol matching the one recovered was reportedly found, as well as “hundreds” of messages associated with manufacturing or selling controlled substances.
A report received from the state police regional lab in Harrisburg indicated the presence of methamphetamine and marijuana in the materials they received, police said.
Holland was taken into custody and arraigned Wednesday before District Judge Kelley Gillette-Walker, according to court documents, and charged with felony counts of operating a methamphetamine lab, possession with intent, possession of materials with intent to manufacture, theft, receiving stolen property, prohibited possession of firearms, criminal use of a communication facility and firearms carried without a license. She also faces several misdemeanor charges, including possession of a controlled substance and possession of an instrument of crime with intent.
Straight monetary bail was set at $200,000 and she was taken to the Centre County Correctional Facility. A preliminary hearing is slated for Aug. 2.
Spring Township police announced they are still searching for Butler and a second female, Rachel D. Summers, 25, in relation to the charges filed against Holland. Both have active warrants and face possession and conspiracy charges.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Spring Township police at 800-479-0050.
Jeremy Hartley: 814-231-4616, @JJHartleyNews
