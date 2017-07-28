Courtesy of State College police
Crime

Police investigate alleged unauthorized purchase at local convenience store

From CDT staff reports

July 28, 2017 4:09 PM

State College police are investigating a suspected unauthorized purchase at a College Township convenience store.

According to police, at about 1:45 p.m. Sunday, a black, college-aged female entered the Choice Cigarettes at 1320 E. College Ave., and attempted to purchase a carton of cigarettes with multiple credit cards. All the cards are believed to be fake and were declined.

Employees said they think the woman has been at the store in the past for the same offense, police said. She reportedly drives a gray Nissan Maxima with a New York license plate.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact State College police at 234-7150 or submit an anonymous tip through the police website.

