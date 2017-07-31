A Montour County man faces indecent assault charges in Centre County related to alleged sexual acts between himself and a minor.
According to the criminal complaint filed by state police at Rockview, in January, an individual reported incidents of sexual assault between the ages of 6 and 8 that were allegedly committed by Dylan T. Whitehill, 26, of Danville. According to the timeframe, police said, Whitehill would have been between 15 and 17 at the time.
The individual said on one occasion the two were at a residence in Haines Township where they engaged in sexual activities in a nearby shed, police said. The person “remembers being persuaded” but said Whitehill did not force the encounter.
The individual reported another possible encounter at a different residence in Penn Township as well, police said.
Troopers interviewed Whitehill in June, police said, where he reportedly admitted he and the other individual participated in sexual acts “numerous times” when they were younger. Whitehall allegedly said he could not recall the particular time in the shed, but said “he didn’t doubt it happened.”
Whitehall was arraigned Monday before District Judge Thomas Jordan, according to court documents, and charged with felony counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, aggravated indecent assault of a child and aggravated indecent assault forcible compulsion. He also faces misdemeanor charges of indecent assault of a person less than 13 years old and indecent assault forcible compulsion.
Unsecured bail was set at $25,000. A preliminary hearing is slated for Aug. 16.
