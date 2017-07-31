Authorities take down drug ring that sold $9.7 million in heroin, cocaine

Charges were announced Monday by Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro against 16 alleged drug dealers for selling 780,000 bags of heroin in central Pennsylvania.
The estimated value of the heroin was about $7.8 million, and the dealers also allegedly sold $1.9 in cocaine.
A grand jury identified Damon Devine, of Philadelphia, as the target of the investigation that led to 15 additional arrests.
Those facing drug charges include Altoona’s Aaron Beard, 50, Kristy Hicks, 38, Philip Stevens, 30 and Travis Taylor, 39, Johnstown’s Melissa Coleman, 43, Kara Kirby-Horner, 35, Blaine Jackson, 40, Jamie Madden, 52, Jasmine McGowan, 27, James Miller, 28 and Breion Thurston, 35, Philadelphia’s James Everett-Bey, 40 and Jabu Robinson, 37, Stoystown’s Richard Govier, 39 and Trenton’s Barbara Tyler, 58.
“This investigation involved dealers who transported large amounts of heroin and cocaine from Philadelphia to Altoona and Johnstown,” Shapiro said at a press conference at the Blair County Courthouse. “Our work with District Attorney Consiglio and other state and local law enforcement agencies led to the dismantling of a major drug pipeline into Blair and Cambria counties. We will remain merciless with the dealers peddling these poisons in our communities.”
Authorities called it the Dragon Heroin Pipeline, allegedly led by Devine. Heroin sold by the drug ring was stamped “Dragon” to indicate that it was more potent than other heroin sold in the region.
“These arrests will go a long way in slowing down the availability of cocaine and heroin in Blair and Cambria counties,” Blair County District Attorney Rich Consiglio. “This is another example of law enforcement reaching higher in the food chain to cut off the supply of poison to our communities.”
The district attorneys of Blair, Cambria and Montgomery counties worked with the attorney general’s office, state police and Altoona and Johnstown police to take down the drug ring.
Comments