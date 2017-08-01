State College, Bellefonte police respond to president’s comments

The State College Police Department issued a statement Tuesday on how the agency treats people in custody, a direct response to President Donald Trump’s comments that officers are “too nice” to those who have been arrested.
"When you see these thugs being thrown into the back of a paddy wagon. You just see them thrown in -- rough. I said, 'Please don't be too nice,'" Trump said Friday to the Suffolk County Police Department in New York. "Like, don't hit their head and they've just killed somebody, don't hit their head. I said, 'You can take the hand away, OK?'"
The remarks have sparked controversy over whether the president was encouraging police brutality. White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said she thought the president was making a joke.
The SCPD released the statement to reassure the community that its officers hold themselves “to a high standard of conduct.”
“We treat all people with dignity and respect regardless whether they are a victim, suspect, defendant, complainant, or witness,” the SCPD said. “This is the foundation behind the concepts of procedural justice and police legitimacy. Regardless of why a person is in police custody, everyone is treated humanely, respectfully, and professionally.”
Bellefonte police Chief Shawn Weaver also responded to the president’s comments.
“We treat people fairly and professionally whether they are in need of help or they are suspects,” Weaver said. “That's how our system works. As far as any force, we have statutes we follow on what is appropriate for the situation.”
The SCPD detailed that it is accredited and has “stringent policies” for use of force and treatment of suspects.
“The SCPD values community policing and cherishes the positive partnerships and relationships we have with all segments of our community,” the statement said. “The women and men that serve as SCPD officers work diligently every day to serve our community in a positive fashion, building relationships with every citizen interaction. The president’s recent comments regarding police treatment of persons in custody are clearly inconsistent with our professionalism and code of ethics.”
Comments