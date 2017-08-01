Woman charged with taking more than $16,000 from local business

A Liberty Township woman took more than $16,000 from a Centre County business over the course of a year, according to state police.
State police at Rockview were notified that Billie Jo Weaver, 49, of Blanchard, was reportedly taking money from Ingram’s Fuels in Walker Township, the affidavit of probable cause said. Weaver was reportedly hired in fall 2015 as a bookkeeper, police said, with the responsibility of preparing cash and checks for bank deposits.
In interviews with the company owner, police said, the head of accounting initially notified the owner that there were inconsistencies with the deposits.
The owner reported that deposits were prepared by Weaver and placed in a locked deposit bag, police said, after which another employee would pick up the bag and take it to the bank. During an alleged incident in May, the employee had left for the bank with the bag when she was called by Weaver and told to bring the bag back because the deposits were incorrect.
The owner and head accountant agreed the employee should meet with Weaver and give her the bag, police said. On Weaver’s arrival back at the company, the head accountant reportedly noted that Weaver was “hiding the deposit bag under her coat and purse.”
The owner advised Weaver she was going to count the deposits in the bag for accuracy, police said. After the owner had started counting, Weaver reportedly told the owner she could tell her what deposits would be short, allegedly saying she took money “because she was behind on bills.”
The owner reported finding $4,872 missing from the bag, police said. After reviewing deposit documents, it was reportedly determined that a total of $16,914 had been taken.
When interviewed at the state police barracks in May, Weaver allegedly said that she took about $15,000 in cash from Ingram’s Fuels while employed there. The owner later reported that Weaver had called her asking if they could come up with an agreement to repay the missing money as quickly as possible.
Weaver was arraigned Tuesday before District Judge Kelley Gillette-Walker, according to court documents, and charged with felony counts of theft by unlawful taking, theft by deception and receiving stolen property. Unsecured bail was set at $100,000.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 16.
Jeremy Hartley: 814-231-4616, @JJHartleyNews
