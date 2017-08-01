Pleasant Gap man fell asleep while exposed in restroom, police say

A Pleasant Gap man faces lewdness charges after Penn State employees claim they found him exposed in a women’s restroom.
According to the criminal complaint filed by Penn State police, officers responded at about 9 a.m. July 7 to a second floor women’s restroom in the Electrical Engineering East building on the University Park campus. The officers met with female witnesses who are part of the Penn State janitorial staff assigned to that building.
The women reported walking into a restroom and observing Saige A. Simon, 21, on a bench with his shorts down exposing himself, police said. The women were reportedly unsure if he was sleeping, and said he left the area after they left.
The women advised that Simon is a temporary employee assigned to cleaning restrooms, police said.
An officer contacted Simon on the third floor cleaning a different restroom, police said. When confronted, he allegedly admitted to “having the urge” to pleasure himself and fell asleep when he was done, leaving himself exposed.
The restroom where this reportedly occurred is designed for multiple occupants, police said, where anyone entering would have observed Simon in plain view.
Simon was arraigned via summons by District Judge Steven Lachman, according to court documents, and charged with misdemeanor counts of indecent exposure and open lewdness. A preliminary hearing is slated for Aug. 30.
Jeremy Hartley: 814-231-4616
