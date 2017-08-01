Police looking to ID man suspected in hit-and-run

State College police are looking for more information on a man suspected in a hit-and-run.
According to police, at about 11:50 a.m. Tuesday, a maroon sedan, possibly a Volkswagen Passat, struck two vehicles in the Meridian parking lot at 636 E. College Ave.
After the crash, police say, the driver of the sedan drove his vehicle to the other side of the parking lot.
Police describe the man as white and muscular, wearing a black T-shirt and University of Maryland shorts. Police say he had a male passenger with him.
Anyone with information on the identity of the man is asked to contact police at 231-7150, police@statecollegepa.us or submit an anonymous tip through the department’s website.
CDT staff reports
Comments