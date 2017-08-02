Man waives hearing in felony drug case

An Osceola Mills man facing felony drug charges related to the possession of marijuana waived his right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday during centralized court in Clearfield County.
Roger Lee Shirey Jr., 20, is charged with a felony count of manufacture/delivery/possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, and a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia. Shirey is free on $25,000, unsecured bail.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on June 27 a trooper on patrol spotted a vehicle allegedly speeding between Janesville and Ramey. After he pulled the vehicle over, the trooper reported he detected a strong odor of marijuana coming from the car. The driver told the officer that his passenger, Shirey, was in possession of marijuana.
Shirey was asked to step outside the vehicle. He then reportedly admitted to the officer that he did have marijuana, but he had stuffed it under the front passenger seat. The trooper retrieved from the vehicle seven small bags of marijuana, each containing approximately 1 to 1.5 grams of the drug, according to the report. There were also multiple empty sandwich bags with marijuana residue.
Shirey allegedly told the officer that he purchased the marijuana for $100, but said, “It’s not mine. I was supposed to get it to a friend.”
His case will now move on to the Court of Common Pleas.
