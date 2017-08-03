Man charged with felony robbery, burglary

A Montgomery County man is charged in Centre County with forcing his way into a room to retrieve property he claimed belong to him.
According to the criminal complaint filed by State College police, officers responded at about 5:40 p.m. Tuesday to the 500 block of West Beaver Avenue for a report of a strong-armed robbery.
Officers had been to the same location earlier for a civil dispute, police said. A male guest of one of the tenants, identified as Brandon K. Thompson, 20, of Erdenheim, had reportedly stored belongings in a different room without the permission of the landlord.
With no way to verify the ownership of the property, Thompson was told by a State College police officer that the property would have to be claimed through the civil court, police said, and was advised not to enter the room.
The landlord had entered the room and locked it to take inventory of the property when he reportedly heard the door crack, police said. Thompson allegedly forced his way into the room, breaking the lock in the process.
The landlord attempted to call 911 on his cellphone, police said, but Thompson took the phone and threw it on the ground, breaking the screen. The landlord went to get a different phone while Thompson reportedly removed multiple duffel bags and left the building.
Thompson was stopped in Thrush Alley about 100 feet from the building, police said, and taken into custody. An inventory of the property taken by him reportedly revealed 21.7 grams of field-tested marijuana.
Both the door lock and cellphone were valued at $874, police said.
Thompson was arraigned Wednesday before District Judge Steven Lachman, according to court documents, and charged with felony counts of robbery, burglary and criminal trespassing, and misdemeanor charges of criminal mischief and marijuana possession. Straight monetary bail was set at $100,000.
A preliminary hearing is slated for Aug. 16.
Jeremy Hartley: 814-231-4616, @JJHartleyNews
