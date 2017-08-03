No criminal activity occurred in alleged stalking incident, police say

Police have determined that no criminal activity occurred after an investigation stemming from a social media post that alleged a mother and her children were followed through Weis Markets in Spring Township and then on their way home.
Spring Township police updated the public at about noon Thursday and issued the same statement to media.
“In the end, our officers determined that there was no public safety concern,” according to the statement.
Police became aware of the social media post to the Happy Valley Moms page on Wednesday and observed the post go viral and “reach a mass hysteria level.” The post was made by a woman who said she was frightened by three men who appeared to stalk her and her children, though some questioned the validity of her story in responses to the post for her perceived “vagueness” of the incident.
Spring Township police interviewed the woman, who had not reported the incident to police, and a team of officers reviewed video surveillance for several hours, which showed no crime was committed.
“We recognize that each person may perceive things in a different way,” police said in the statement. “We interview people all the time. People believe what they are telling us, but we find out their mind was playing tricks on them, darkness changes perception or they are jumping to illogical conclusions. Previous victims may become hyper vigilant and their preconceived notions may lead to the wrong conclusion.”
The men who she felt had followed her had actually left the store’s parking lot 13 minutes before her. The vehicle that she thought was following her were “local people who happened to be traveling in the same direction.”
Police also noted that the social media frenzy over the alleged incident may have consequences.
“The posting on social media does have potential negative consequences to a local business that has a great reputation,” police said. “When people believe police are not doing their job or are keeping secrets from the public it erodes the great working relationship we have with our citizens. If you have problems or concerns, please never hesitate to call us. We are here to serve you.”
Weis spokesman Dennis Curtin spoke about the investigation after its conclusion.
“We’re extremely appreciative to the Spring Township Police Department for their prompt and thorough response in their investigation,” Curtin said.
Comments