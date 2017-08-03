Crime

Police investigate suspected arson incident in College Township

From CDT staff reports

August 03, 2017 3:01 PM

State College police are seeking a man suspected of blowing up a garbage can in Lemont.

Residents reported hearing an explosion and seeing a man walking from the vicinity at about 7 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Gas Light Circle and Elmwood Street. The man was described as white, clean shaven with a stocky build, wearing jeans and a black T-shirt.

Police said there was no damage found other than to the can, which appeared to have been brought to the scene by the man. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact State College police at 234-7150.

