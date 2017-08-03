Coburn man charged with soliciting minors

A Penn Township man faces multiple felony counts of solicitation of minors and indecent assault after charges were filed late Thursday.
According to the redacted criminal complaint filed by state police at Rockview, the investigation began in May when a trooper met with Centre County Children and Youth Services in regards to a 16-year-old female who had been feeling uncomfortable. The female advised the trooper that Justin M. Pecht, 20, of Coburn, had been grabbing her and saying inappropriate things.
The female was interviewed by state police in June at the Centre County Children’s Advocacy Center with staff from CYS, CAC and the Women’s Resource Center, police said. The female claimed to have known Pecht for about two years and issues had begun in 2016.
The female stated they had smoked marijuana together, police said, during which time he would make comments about her body and asked her for nude pictures. This reportedly progressed to him smacking and grabbing her body, even though she said she told him she didn’t like it.
She reported every time he would do this, he told her “don’t tell anyone,” police said.
The comments continued, police said, suggesting she should give into his requests because he shares his marijuana with her. She reported she had received texts and notes from Pecht and that he had done “this type of stuff” several years before to a friend.
The female was able to provide notes to troopers, police said, and claimed she never gave into his advances.
In late June, the trooper interviewed a second female, 16, police said, who reported she too had received inappropriate things via text from Pecht when she was 14 years old and was advised not to show or tell anyone. She was allegedly able to provide Snapchat messages he had sent her.
The trooper contacted Pecht later that day, police said, who agreed to speak. While he initially denied doing any of the things that were reported, he later reportedly said he did ask the second female to smoke marijuana with him and did remember sending her inappropriate Snapchat messages.
He also reported providing the first female with marijuana and had asked her to show her body to him because “he found her attractive,” police said. He allegedly advised he had written notes to her and said not to show anyone “because he did not want to get into trouble with his girlfriend or have her find out.”
Pecht was arraigned Thursday before District Judge Thomas Jordan, according to court documents, and charged with multiple felony counts of criminal solicitation of a person less than 16 years old, unlawful contact with a minor, corruption of minors and soliciting nude photos from a minor. He also faces misdemeanor charges of corruption of minors, criminal solicitation and indecent assault.
Straight monetary bail was set at $100,000 and he was taken to the Centre County Correctional Facility. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 16.
Jeremy Hartley: 814-231-4616, @JJHartleyNews
