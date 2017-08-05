Bellefonte man facing felony terroristic threats charges

A Bellefonte man faces felony terroristic threats charges after a reported domestic dispute Saturday, according to police.
According to Spring Township Police, Scott Alan Blair, 51, allegedly grabbed a woman around the neck and struck her with a vacuum cleaner.
He was arrested and charged with felony counts of terroristic threats and misdemeanor counts of simple assault and harassment, according to police.
Blair was arraigned Saturday before District Judge Steven Lachman, and bail was set at $10,000.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Wednesday.
Comments