Police are investigating I-80 hit-and-run

Police are looking for more information on a hit-and-run crash that occurred around midnight Saturday on Interstate 80 in Marion Township.
According to state police at Lamar, a Ford Escape driven by Aaron Riggle, 30, of Lock Haven, was traveling east in the left lane on I-80 when his vehicle was approached from behind by what he identified as a white sedan.
The crash occurred as the sedan approached the Ford Escape, and attempted to merge into the right lane. The sedan allegedly struck the right-rear portion of the Escape with its left-front portion. Police say the sedan then continued traveling east on I-80 without stopping.
No additional identifying information about the sedan could be obtained.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call police at 570-726-6000.
Comments