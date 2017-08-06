Crime

Police are investigating I-80 hit-and-run

From CDT staff reports

August 06, 2017 10:08 PM

Police are looking for more information on a hit-and-run crash that occurred around midnight Saturday on Interstate 80 in Marion Township.

According to state police at Lamar, a Ford Escape driven by Aaron Riggle, 30, of Lock Haven, was traveling east in the left lane on I-80 when his vehicle was approached from behind by what he identified as a white sedan.

The crash occurred as the sedan approached the Ford Escape, and attempted to merge into the right lane. The sedan allegedly struck the right-rear portion of the Escape with its left-front portion. Police say the sedan then continued traveling east on I-80 without stopping.

No additional identifying information about the sedan could be obtained.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call police at 570-726-6000.

  Comments  

