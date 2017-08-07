Business owner facing felony charges, allegedly told police he did it

A business owner based in the Moshannon Valley has been charges with two felonies after police said that he admitted to the crimes.
Patrick Edward Gerg, 45, was contracted to build a retaining wall at a Philipsburg residence, but never started the work, according to an affidavit of probable. A couple contacted Gerg in early April when they found his website for Gerg Masonry and Construction, picked the brick they wanted for the retaining wall and paid for the work with six checks totaling $15,700.
Gerg, of West Decatur, allegedly told the couple that he ordered the brick through Swisher Concrete, though he made repeated excuses for not starting the work, primarily that the brick had not been shipped to him. The couple learned from Swisher Concrete that an order was never placed for the blocks. They last had contact with Gerg in June.
On July 31, state police confirmed on with Swisher Concrete that an order was not placed. A trooper then interviewed Gerg, who allegedly told police he received $15,700 to do the job and never completed any work due to personal financial problems.
Greg was charged with felony receiving advance payments for services and failure to perform and felony theft by deception/false impression.
He was arraigned Sunday by District Judge Steven Lachman, who set unsecured bail at $25,000. The case’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Aug. 16.
