Two face fraudulent credit card, identity theft charges

Two New York men face charges in Centre County after allegedly attempting to use fraudulent credit cards in State College.
According to the criminal complaint filed by Ferguson Township police, officers were informed at about 10:15 a.m. Sunday that a credit card had been used at the Comfort Suites along Village Drive that morning. The card holder resides in Arizona, was not in State College and had not authorized the use of the card, police said.
An officer arrived at the hotel, police said, where staff said an individual, identified as Julvoni F. Thornton, 20, of Brooklyn, N.Y., presented a Visa credit card and processed a transaction for $221.32. Once the transaction had gone through, the fraud alert was reportedly activated.
The officer met with Thornton, police said, who stated he paid for the room with a card given to him by a second individual. He was unable to produce the card, reportedly saying it had been misplaced after the transaction.
Thornton was permitted to search his room for the card and while doing so, a second person, identified as Kareem M. Medina, 20, of Brooklyn, N.Y., allegedly left the lobby area and disposed of 15 credit cards in the lobby restroom trash can. The cards were later determined to be fraudulent, police said.
Both Thornton and Medina were taken into custody and searched, police said. A backpack reportedly belonging to Thornton was found to contain 17 additional fraudulent credit cards, including the one reportedly used at the hotel.
Both Thornton and Medina were arraigned Sunday before District Judge Steven Lachman, according to court documents. Thornton was charged with 20 felony counts of identity theft, a felony charge of conspiracy to commit identity theft, and misdemeanor counts of access device fraud and conspiracy to obtain services. Medina faces 15 felony counts of identity theft, a felony charge of conspiracy to commit identity theft and misdemeanor charges of access device fraud, tampering with evidence and possession of a small amount of marijuana.
Straight monetary bail was set at $100,000 each and they were taken to the Centre County Correctional Facility. Preliminary hearings are slated for Aug. 16.
Jeremy Hartley: 814-231-4616, @JJHartleyNews
