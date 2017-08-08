Philipsburg man charged with stalking

A Philipsburg man faces stalking charges after state police at Philipsburg said he made multiple attempts to contact a woman after being told not to.
According to the affidavit, a trooper was dispatched at about 11 p.m. Monday for a domestic incident along the 2000 block of Port Matilda Highway in Rush Township. The female resident claimed she had recently told David W. Graham, 49, she no longer wanted him to contact her or show up at her residence.
The resident told police that at about 10:30 p.m that night, Graham had driven to her residence and began making a loud commotion outside her bedroom window, including honking his horn and yelling obscenities. He reportedly knocked on her window so hard it knocked pictures off the wall, yelling that “he could push the air conditioner in and come and get her if he wanted to.”
He left at one point, police said, at which time the resident talked to him on the phone and told him not to return. He allegedly texted back that “he didn’t care if he got arrested and that it would not end well for her.”
Graham came back a second time, police said, prompting the woman to call the police. He left again, but reportedly continued to call and text her.
The trooper examined the woman’s phone, police said, noting that Graham attempted to contact her 76 times from the time he left until that moment.
Graham was arraigned Tuesday before District Judge Carmine Prestia, according to court documents, and was charged with one misdemeanor count of stalking and one summary charge of harassment. Unsecured bail was set at $25,000.
A preliminary hearing is slated for Aug. 16.
Jeremy Hartley: 814-231-4616, @JJHartleyNews
