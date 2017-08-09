State College man bound over on theft charge

A bench warrant will be issued for a State College man who failed to appear at a preliminary hearing Wednesday to face charges of theft.
According to the affidavit and testimony given at the hearing, the owner of the State College Coin Shop, David Kreamer, had previously reported the theft of about 50 silver dollar coins from his locked display case at Apple Hill Antiques along Gerald Street in College Township.
The officer met with Kreamer on July 10 and obtained video surveillance of the thefts, police said. On June 19, the video reportedly showed Dennis E. Lowe, 70, going into the station while it was closed, unlocking the display case and reaching into an area where the coins are kept in a box.
Lowe allegedly took numerous coins and put them into his pocket, police said. He was reportedly seen again on June 20 unlocking the case and reaching in and taking coins.
The coins are sold at $28 a piece, Kreamer told police. Based on inventory logs, he reported about 50 coins taken, valued at $1,400.
Lowe was arraigned on July 25 and scheduled for a preliminary hearing Wednesday, according to court documents.
He was bound over on misdemeanor charges of theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property by District Judge Kelley Gillette-Walker, who requested a bench warrant for his arrest.
